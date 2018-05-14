ICSE 10th Result 2018: CISCE ICSE Class 10 Results declared, check www.cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE 10th Result 2018 at 3 pm on the official website www.cisce.org, where students can log in to check their results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE 10th Result 2018 today (May 14) at 3 pm on the official website www.cisce.org, where students can log in to check their results. The CISCE board has been using the Live Ink Character Recognition (LICR) technology for past few years to render CISCE ICSE Result in a swifter manner. Since the integration of the LICR technology, the CISCE ICSE Result has been declared in a record time. The result is generally announced within 25-30 days of the completion of the board exams. Looking at the impeccable track record of the ICSE 10th Result date, it seems that the CISCE Board will manage to declare the results on-time in 2018 as well.

Students can also get their CISCE ICSE Result 2017 on http://icse10.jagranjosh.com.

Here's how you can get your CISCE ICSE Result 2017

>> Log on to http://icse10.jagranjosh.com

>> Head to the ICSE 10TH Result link

>> Insert the necessary details such as roll number etc

>> Press submit and download a copy of your CISCE ICSE Result 2018

About CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has been in existence since 1958. Since its inception, the board has witnessed several changes in its constitution and jurisdiction. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was finally granted permission to conduct the public examination in the year 1973.

