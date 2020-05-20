Ideal time for blood donation in residential areas

A report in this paper cited how blood banks across Mumbai are reporting shortages. Several centres claim stocks are running low because donation has taken a nosedive during the pandemic. The State Blood Transfusion Council has written to blood banks in the city to conduct donation camps on a small scale.

Several hospitals did say there was some concern, as monsoon is around the corner, and there needs to be enough blood supply. The demand, too, has reduced slightly because non-essential surgeries have been put on hold in the wake of the virus.

Though this is sure to change in a few weeks and procedures and surgeries will resume. There are also patients that need blood regularly, so not enough stock necessities quick action and remedial measures.

Maybe a campaign where people are encouraged to donate blood, and awareness that every safety measure will be adhered to, including distancing and sanitation, would go some way. Small, well-arranged blood donation camps in housing societies will help in upping the numbers. Currently, anything to do with the medical fraternity invokes a sense of fear and wariness among some people.

Reinforcing the safety aspect will see more donors volunteer. In fact, this is a good time to hold camps in certain residential areas as donors are at home, they also have the time to donate and spread the message among their peers.

So many youngsters wish to contribute in some way during this crisis. This is also an important contribution to society. If awareness is created, accessibility of camps, where they actually 'come' to people, and assurances ring true, then we can start plugging the shortfall now itself.

