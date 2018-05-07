Idris Elba looks smitten as he steps out with fiancee

Idris Elba walked arm-in-arm with the 29-year-old model following his DJ set at the swanky members' only social club on Friday



Actor Idris Elba looked smitten as he left the Arts Club here with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre. The actor, 45, walked arm-in-arm with the 29-year-old model following his DJ set at the swanky members' only social club on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Dhowre slipped into a red knitted off-shoulder dress which clung to her hourglass physique as she supported her beau. She styled her hair in a sleek poker straight look and complemented the vibrant figure-hugging dress with a gold-smoky eye and bronzed cheeks. Meanwhile, Elba wore a simple black T-shirt with a red stripe of the sleeves and skinny jeans.

