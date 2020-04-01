Idris Elba: We've passed the quarantine period but we are stuck in limbo

Weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, actor Idris Elba on Wednesday took to social media to share a health update and said that he is still asymptomatic. Days after Elba tested positive, his wife Sabrina Dhowre had also tested positive for the virus.

"We're doing okay, still asymptomatic. We've passed the quarantine period but we are stuck in limbo, we can't get a flight back home, so we just have to sit still for a little bit. I think the worst of it has probably passed because I never sit still," said Elba in a video he posted on Twitter. Elba previously revealed he and Dhowre were under quarantine together in New Mexico. The actor also went on to praise those on the frontline of the fight against pandemic. "Just a big shoutout to everyone that's helping other people, especially the doctors and nurses and health care people that are doing their thing, you lot are amazing and should be fully appreciated," he said.

"And to everyone that's going through some hard times financially right now, just bear up. This is going to be a tough time for everyone but keep your head up, basically, alright," he added. Elba ended the video with a note and said, "note to say listen, I'm still here, we're still here. Hope you're good. We're going to fight this thing and everything's going to be cool." The 47-year-old actor joined Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and other celebrities that were diagnosed with COVID-19. According to World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected 7,54,948 globally and has claimed at least 36,571 lives.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever