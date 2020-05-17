Iftar eats at your doorstep

For Mughlai starters

Sigdi is known for its Mughlai starters, especially the reshmi tandoori chicken and galoti seekh kebab. It is also known for its Chinese chilli chicken and chicken hakka.

Where: Bandra West

When: 11 AM to 6 AM

On: Zomato

Call: 26557907

For Awadhi eats

A bowl of flavoursome Lucknowi biryani could be a good addition to your Ramzan repertoire. Biryani Hazir Ho, a satellite kitchen in Andheri, set up by chef Mujeeb Rehman and food consultant Aditi Goel, specialises in Awadhi dishes. The items are made using recipes handed down from Rehman's grandfather Abdul Raheem, who was part of the royal kitchen team of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah in the 1850s. Apart from their signature rice items, the succulent murgh Kandahari tikka, mutton chapli kebab and Karachi mutton are also worth sampling.

Where: Versova

When: 11 AM - 10 PM

On: Swiggy/Zomato

Call: 8169496873

For sweet treats

Suleman Usman Mithaiwla is popular for phirni, badam pak, aflatoon, and pedas. If you wish to eat some shahi tukda or mawa cake, call this confectionery and you won't be disappointed.

Where: Mohammed Ali Road

When: 8 AM to 11:30 PM

On: Zomato

For mawa jalebis

If you are looking to call for dessert, then look no further. Whether it is jalebis loaded with syrup, malpua with rabdi, or mawa gulab jumans that you crave, JJ Jalebi will serenade your sweet tooth.

Where: Grant Road, Kurla, Jogeshwari

When: 3 PM to 11:30 PM

On: Swiggy/Zomato

Call: 9004343001

For fusion fare

Jumeirah Darbar has you covered with a large variety of Chinese and Indian fare. They have gone a step ahead and introduced "fusion dishes" including dal khichdi biryani and butter chicken fries. For dessert, they have the season's staples malpua and phirni, along with a Jumeirah special halwa.

Where Goregaon West

When: Noon - 3 AM

ON: Swiggy/Zomato

Call: 8928657690

For iftar box

If you've made the rounds of Mohammed Ali Road during Ramzan, you are likely to remember the busy Chinese and Grill, opposite Minara Masjid. The restaurant is delivering pretty much everything on its menu as long as the tab amounts to R500 or more. If you want to stick to Ramzan eats, they have a special iftar menu box for R1,990. We recommend you also try the kebabs, and the khapsa, a fragrant basmati rice dish topped with chunks of chicken, boiled eggs, carrot, radish and cucumber.

Where: Mohammed Ali Road

When: 5 PM - MIDNIGHT

Price: Rs 500

On: Swiggy/Zomato

Call: 23456529

Mutton thaal

Huma Caterers will have you sorted at dawn with their special sehri package. It's a lavish spread that comes with their signature chicken pankhadi tandoori (four pieces), rosemary kebab (four pieces), Lebanese roll (four pieces), mutton harissa, mutton kheema, chicken lazeez, and chicken Moroccan biryani. There's also dahi raita and pineapple raita on the side. The delivery, however, is restricted to South Mumbai.

Where: Mazagaon

When: 11 AM to 10 PM

Call: 8879398215

Price: Rs 995

For Hyderabadi biryani

Hyderabad Xpress, as the name suggests, are experts at Hyderabadi biryani. If you want something on the lighter side, try the starters—Sulaimani chicken and Apollo chicken.

Where: Oshiwara, Andheri West

When: 12 PM to 12 AM

on: Swiggy/Zomato

For Iftar feast

Chicken Sanju Baba, inspired by the Bollywood star, is the most popular dish at Noor Mohammadi Hotel. The second most popular dish is mutton nihari. They also serve chicken hakimi and shami kebab, zafrani tangdi kebab, seekh kebab, among other Mughlai dishes.

Where: Bhendi Bazar

When: 12 pm to 1 am

On: Swiggy/Zomato

Call: 23456008

Price: Rs 350 for two people

For kebabs

Kebab-E-Ishq, a Marol-based delivery outlet, specialises in everything kebab. Their delivery menu ranges from mutton seekh kebab, mutton galouti kebab, chapli kebab, kalmi (chicken) kebab, cheese seekh, to malai paneer tikka to zaffrani paneer tikka and tandoori paneer tikka. For those looking for a hearty meal, there is Mughlai veg dum biryani, shahi subz pulao, mutton Hyderabai biryani and Mughlai mutton dum biryani.

Where: Kebab-E-Ishq, Marol, Andheri East

When: 12 pm to 4 am

On: Swiggy/Zomato

Call: 8425000087

For juices and shakes

Apple A Day could be your go-to if you want to wash down all the greasy treats that you've tucked into. Whether you want a freshly made juice or assorted fruit slices, this juice bar has multiple options to offer. Try their mix of pomegranate, apple and orange; or the one with banana, dates, almonds, and basil seeds in it.

Where: Khar West, Santa Cruz West, Andheri East

When: 8 AM to 10 PM

How: Swiggy/Zomato

Call: 9930104001 or 8291362888

For falooda

If you are craving flavoured falooda, Baba Falooda is where to order from. The establishment is known for both quality and quantity. The flavours they serve include kaju falooda, butter scotch, black current, malai falooda, chocolate falooda, mango falooda and their most signature drink, Baba double special falooda.

Where: LJ Cross Road, Mahim

When: 2 pm onwards

On: Swiggy/Zomato

Call: 9769917909

Price: Rs 70 onwards

For biryani

Biryani By Kilo prides itself in using the freshest ingredients. Each plate is prepared in the traditional dum style with distinct layers in natural clay handis. Their Hyderabadi biryani is marinated in freshly ground spices and layered with long grain basmati rice in the handi and slow cooked. It is served with salan.

Where: Powai, Malad West, Khar West, Chembur

On: https://biryanibykilo.com/

Call: 9555212212

Price: Rs 750 onwards

For special raan

While food aggregator apps list crispy chicken, barbeque chicken and murgh patiala as the must-try dishes at Persian Darbar, we suggest you order the raan biryani. Here, the raan or goat leg is slow cooked for six hours after being marinated in spices. It's a humongous portion, so it's best ordered for a ravenous family.

Where: Kurla, Byculla, Bandra West

On: Swiggy or https://orders.persiandarbar.in/

Call: 23791112

For nihari, paaya

Barahandi is known for serving delectable nihari and paaya. Nihari traditionally means a slow cooked mutton stew, which is said to have originated in the Awadhi kitchens of Lucknow. You can eat this with piping hot tandoori rotis. Cooked in the traditional way, the nihari also goes well with steamed rice or khamiri roti, made with wheat flour and maida.

Where: Kalbadevi

When: 5 pm to 11 pm

Call: 7977182550

