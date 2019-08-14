IGNOU 2019: Term end results declared, Check at ignou.ac.in

results

Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU Term End Exam 2019 can check their results at ignou.ac.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Wednesday, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) declared its term end exam results 2019. Candidates who appeared for the IGNOU Term End Exam 2019 and have been waiting for the declaration of the result, can now check their results on the official website of the board.

Students who have successfully appeared for the IGNOU term end term exams can now check their results at ignou.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check their results on Term End Exam Results - June 2019.

Steps to check IGNOU Term End Exam 2019 Results:

Visit the official website at i.e. ignou.ac.in.

Click on the tab 'IGNOU Term End Exam Results 2019

Enter the nine-digit enrolment number and other basic details

Your IGNOU Term End Exam Results will be displayed on the screen

Download a pdf copy of your result for future reference

Candidates must note that the IGNOU Term End Exam Results is of the term end exam conducted in the month of June. In order to check the term-end 2019 exam results, candidates should visit the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

