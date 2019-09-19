IIFA 2019: Here's what transpired at the extravaganza

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Awards [IIFA] 2019 was held at a popular stadium in south Mumbai. "After travelling the whole world, at last, the baby or the person comes home," was the opening line of filmmaker-host Karan Johar, who as usual radiated positive energy in the freezing stadium with blinding lights and an ambiance that depicted structures like the beautiful Haji Ali, Gateway of India, and Mount Mary Church, which are synonymous to the city that never sleeps.

The IIFA 2019 homecoming was truly delightful. The Khurrana brothers - Ayushmann and Aparshakti were on their toes throughout the award function and tickled the funnybone of the spectators. For instance, the cake that was brought on stage by the brothers to celebrate IIFA's birthday fell off. But did that lead to weird expressions and reactions from the audience? No! The atmosphere was warm and friendly as Ayushmann and Aparshakti's spontaneous jibe about it left the audience laughing out loud.

The hosts were a powerhouse of talent and they executed their skills by singing a parody of the song, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, truly defining the lifestyle and culture of Mumbai. In Mumbai, work is kickstarted with the blessings of Lord Ganesha, and IIFA too, couldn't start without it. The livewire, Ranveer Singh, performed on a Ganpati song and rapped in his Gully Boy style. He continued the stint with his electric performances on songs like Aankh Maare from Simmba, Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, and Khali Bali from Padmaavat. We were left wondering where he gets his energy from!

After handing over the award to the best playback singers, it was time for the stunning Katrina Kaif to sizzle on stage. Known for her exceptional dance moves, it was difficult to keep our eyes away from her. While the Chikni Chameli actress was busy entertaining, Salman Khan couldn't stop smiling, who was seated beside choreographer Shiamak Davar. The renowned choreographer directed all the dance performances for IIFA 2019.

What followed was an emotional moment as IIFA felicitated seasoned actor Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri better known as Jagdeep aka Surma Bhopali. The actor was bestowed with an award for his impeccable comic timing and immense contribution to Indian cinema right from the tender age of nine. Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and Ranveer Singh handed over the award to the stalwart. While the young actor sought blessings from the veteran actor, the former mouthed a funny dialogue with the same zeal.

The hosts were then back with their funny comments. They joked about the trend of remaking films and how it's later tagged as "inspired from". While the hosts were at their job, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Preity Zinta kept chatting like long-lost friends.



The current heartthrob of the nation, who won hearts with his 'josh', then took the stage. Vicky Kaushal definitely spread the 'josh' with his electrifying dance. Dance queen Madhuri Dixit left everyone spellbound with her dance moves on some songs choreographed by Saroj Khan. Through the songs, she paid an ode to her guru, Saroj Khan, and was honoured by IIFA for her contribution to Indian cinema.

Sara Ali Khan, who swept home the Best Debut award also performed on some funky songs and enthralled everyone with her energy and chutzpah. What we loved about her was the actress speaking in Hindi and English for everyone's better understanding, and not without her 'aadaab'!

Another segment had Ayushmann Khurrana rapping and Javed Jaffery mimicking some popular characters. The rap battle was from the point of view of an outsider trying to explore Mumbai. The best so far, we say. From Alia Bhatt hugging beau Ranbir Kapoor's award to Rekha calling Deepika Padukone 'Singh', there were many lovely moments that showed how Bollywood is really a close-knit community in itself.

