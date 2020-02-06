IIFA 2020: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez explore a new form of painting in Madhya Pradesh

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were in Madhya Pradesh to attend the press conference of IIFA 2020. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also happened to attend the press conference of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in the city.

While IIFA has given up on its traditional, much-touted USP of taking Hindi cinema to a new world city every year, the 21st edition of the awards weekend will be held in Indore this year, it was announced at the conference.

When in the city, Salman Khan tried his hand into Gond art, which is considered as the charm of Madhya Pradesh. Gond art is inspired by nature and its beauty lies in the intricate patterns gracing the artist's canvas. The Gond artists from Patangarh have been keeping this art alive where every picture has a story to tell.

These paintings have a unique style and unique art which certainly mesmerizes for its unique theme. Gond art has been ruling for centuries, traditionally adorning the walls of each artist home in Patangarh. However, with the changing times, from the walls of homes, Gond art gradually shifted to paper and canvas.

According to the information, the IIFA Awards ceremony will be broadcast in 90 countries. The expenditure involved in the event is expected to be Rs 30 crore. The first IIFA Awards ceremony was held in 2000 in London.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates