IIFA Awards 2018: Watch Rekha's magical performance, Varun, Ranbir, Shraddha's act

Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at IIFA. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

One of the biggest award shows of Bollywood, International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) was held on Sunday, June 24 in Bangkok, Thailand. Before kick-starting the main event, there was IIFA Rocks on the sideline of IIFA Awards. The gala was a huge trend on social media as well.

There were a host of performances by the Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and others. However, it was the evergreen actress Rekha, whose magical performance left everyone awestruck. She danced to her classical songs, Chalte Chalte, Salaam-e-Ishq and others and left the audience enthralled with her moves.

The youngsters were elated and overjoyed to see the diva perform in front of them. It was 20 years since Rekha danced on stage at IIFA awards. From Arjun Kapoor and Dia Mirza to Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan; all were fascinated by the veteran actress' charm.

On the other hand, Ranbir grooved to songs like Balam Pichkari and took the event by storm. Shraddha Kapoor's energetic moves on Humma Humma got everyone grooving along, while Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's duo act was also quite interesting.

Race 3 actor Bobby Deol danced with Iulia Vantur on the song, Party Chale On. However, it was Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh's performance on Tareefan that left everyone bursting into laughter.

