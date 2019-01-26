IIFA promises to support Chandana Hiran's campaign opposing Bollywood's misogynistic songs

bollywood

After Mumbai-based youngster Chandana Hiran files online petition opposing Bollywood's misogynistic songs, IIFA promises to support her campaign in the upcoming awards edition

Kaddu Katega from R...Rajkumar prompted Hiran to start petition

Bollywood has been plagued with songs that reek of sexism, for long. But now, things may be headed for a change. Chandana Hiran, a Mumbai-based chartered accountancy student, has filed a petition with change.org opposing the misogynistic songs that are regularly churned out by the industry. She has also requested International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) to publicly condemn the objectification of women in Hindi film songs at its 2019 awards show - a move that has met with a positive response from the IIFA team.



Chandana Hiran

Hiran says the idea to condemn the act publicly stemmed from a personal experience - recently, in a case of eve-teasing, several boys sang Kaddu Katega Toh Sab Mein Batega (R...Rajkumar, 2013) as she stepped out of the college, the innuendo of the song not lost on anybody. "I would often see kids in my family dance to these vulgar songs. I don't want any child to be taught that it is okay to equate women to objects like Afghan Jalebi, Tandoori Murgi or Zandu Balm."

Ask her why she approached IIFA to champion the cause, and she reasons, "The entire film fraternity attends this show, and millions tune in, making it the best gender-sensitive platform to send out a powerful message."

Andre Timmins, director, Wizcraft International, producer and creator of IIFA, recently tweeted to the youngster assuring that appropriate action will be taken in the regard. When we reached out to IIFA, the organisers said, "IIFA stands against any injustice or mistreatment, regardless of gender and hence, we replied positively to this campaign. Injustice against women is a major problem in the world. IIFA, as a platform, is trying to help make a difference to such causes."

Lyricist Sameer, who has penned songs including Aa Re Pritam Pyaare (Rowdy Rathore) and Sarkailo Khatiya (Raja Babu), said, "Many times, artists are under pressure from makers to produce a certain type of song. I have immense respect for women and have never intentionally written anything which objectifies them. The onus also lies on the directors, in terms of how they shoot a song."

