IIFA Rocks 2018: Arjun Kapoor's lungi dance, Shraddha's 'horror dance' and other details

The 19th edition of IIFA Awards has begun, and stars like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Shraddha Kapoor are already winning hearts with their performances

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shraddha Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shraddhakapoor

The 19th edition of the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2018 started on June 22 in Bangkok with 'IIFA Rocks'. The event was hosted by young heartthrobs Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurranna, and was attended by a host of Bollywood stars. Bollywood heartthrobs Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar were in attendance to woo the audience with their crazy antics.

Arjun Kapoor, who is a goofball at most parties, was the heart and soul at the IIFA Rocks event. He stole the show with his unforgettable dance number on the classic song, 'Hum Kaale Hain Toh Kya Hua Dilwale Hain' picturised on Mehmood. The actor draped a lungi and did the typical Mehmood step, and kept the audience engaged. Everybody from the audience seemed to enjoy Arjun's carefree jig.

Later, actress Dia Mirza, who was also a part of the show, sizzled by doing an impromptu dance on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. Actress Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar along with Arjun performed on Veere Di Wedding's Tareefan, which was followed by a 'horror dance' by the troupe on Disco Deewane song.

Bangkok will witness performances by Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Lulia Vantur. Karan Johar had sparked a controversy last year as the host of the IIFA Awards in New York when he made a comment on the nepotism debate raked up by actress Kangana Ranaut. This year, Karan Johar is back to host the gala.

The IIFA awards is a much-awaited event of the year amongst the film fraternity and Bollywood fans and this time around, the three-day gala is being held in Bangkok and will witness the presence of some of Hindi filmdom's iconic stars and new actors on the red carpet, in the audience and on stage. The main awards night will be held on Sunday.

