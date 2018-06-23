IIFA Rocks 2018: Winners list of Technical Awards

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif received three awards in the technical category at IIFA Rocks

Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana hosted IIFA ROCKS 2018

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Jagga Jasoos' on Friday won three honours in the technical categories of the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at the Siam Niramit theatre in Thailand on Friday. Directed by Anurag Basu, 'Jagga Jasoos' told the story of a boy named Jagga, whose adoptive father, Bagchi, enrolls him in a boarding school and mysteriously disappears.

The film received three awards in the technical category at IIFA Rocks, including Background Score (for Pritam Chakraborty), Best Choreography (Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani) and the Special Effects honour for NY VFXWALA.

Besides 'Jagga Jasoos', other winners in the technical category included Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jainas for Best Screenplay in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Hitesh Kewalya for Best Dialogues in 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and Venkat Mathew for Best Editing in 'Newton'.

Singer Arijit Singh won the Best Playback Singer (Male) for the song 'Hawayein' from 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Meanwhile, Meghna Mishra won in Best Playback Singer (Female) category for the song 'Main Kaun Hoon' from 'Secret Superstar'.

Hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana, IIFA Rocks was a night full of dance, music, glitz and glamour as Pritam Chakraborty, Nushrat Bharucha and Mouni Roy lit up the stage with their power-packed performances.

The special green carpet of the event was graced by popular celebrities like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma and Rahul Bose among others.

Adding another interesting facet, fashion designer Vikram Phadnis showcased the finest of his collection at a fashion show, where Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza were the showstoppers.

