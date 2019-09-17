IIFA Rocks 2019: Neha Kakkar performs; technical winners' list announced

IIFA (Indian International Film Awards) 2019 holds an extra-special status this time as this year marks its 20th edition. It's also a homecoming for the globe-trotting extravaganza, as they ditched the exotic foreign shores, and organised the event at Worli in South Mumbai. Prior to the awards' night, the organisers gave a glimpse into the extraordinary blend of fashion, music, and entertainment at the IIFA Rocks 2019.

The charismatic duo Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal hosted IIFA Rocks 2019 and kept the energy at an all-time high with their spontaneity. There were a host of singers that left the audience mesmerised with their power-packed live performances. Adding life to the stage were singers Neha Kakkar, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandi, Amit Trivedi, Jassie Gill, Tulsi Kumar, and the soulful duo - Salim–Sulaiman.

The first act was put up by Tulsi Kumar and Dhvani Bhanushali who are riding high on the success of their respective songs, Main Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh and Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho. The next act was put forth by Nakash Aziz, Jonita Gandhi, Kutle Khan, Ganesh Chandanshive and Parry G.

This was followed by a fashion show where actress Mouni Roy walked the ramp for designer Masuma NamJoshi, and actors Arjun Rampal, Aparshakti Khurana and Rakul Preet Singh turned showstoppers for the designer duo - Shantanu & Nikhil.

What instantly changed the ambience at the IIFA Rocks 2019 was a powerful performance by Punjabi singers Jassie Gill and B Praak. The latter's performances left the audience with goosebumps, who is known for his tracks like 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari and 'Mann Bharrya' amongst several others. Neha Kakkar also set the temperatures soaring with her livewire. After a high-energy presentation, it was time to go soulful with soft music from Salim - Sulaiman. They played the piano while many other singers joined them with their vocals.

After these performances, IIFA Rocks 2019 felicitated the winners in the technical category. Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun dominated this area of category by sweeping away four awards.

Cinematography:

Sudeep Chatterjee ISC - Padmaavat

Screenplay:

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti and Yogesh Chandekar - Andhadhun

Dialogue:

Akshat Ghildial - Badhaai Ho

Editing:

Pooja Ladha Surti - Andhadhun

Choreography:

Kruti Mahesh Midya; Jyothi Tommaar - Ghoomar from Padmaavat

Sound Design:

Kunal Sharma - Tumbbad

Sound Mixing:

Ajay Kumar P.B (Post House) - Andhadhun

Background Score:

Daniel B. George - Andhadhun

Special Effects (Visuals):

Filmgate Films AB - Tumbbad

IIFA Rocks 2019 was attended by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Radhika Madan, Urvashi Rautela, Ameesha Patel and a few others. The main awards night will be held on September 18, 2019, at the same venue Worli, South Mumbai.

