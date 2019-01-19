IIT aspirant from Uttar Pradesh shot in Kota

crime

A case has been registered against Tiwari under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding, efforts are on to nab him

Kota (Rajasthan): A 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh was shot on Friday in a tiff over money matters here, police said. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of the city when a former friend of the injured shot him while he was returning home.

The teenager was rushed to Kota Medical College hospital and has been discharged after necessary medical treatment, he added. The injured, identified as Utkristh Singh, is a resident of UP's Gonda district and studying at a coaching institute here to prepare for IIT-JEE, the police said.

During investigation it was revealed that Singh had borrowed Rs 5,000 to repair his motorcycle from the accused, Ankit Tiwari (19), who was also the student of the same coaching institute till last year, Jawahar Nagar police station incharge Manoj Sikarwal said. Tiwari is a resident of Mahaveer nagar area of the city and fled from the spot soon after the incident, police said. 'Nothing can be said about the weapon used in the firing as no bullet shell has been recovered from the spot', the police official said.

The officer also ruled out any possibility of extortion and involvement of any students' gang behind the incident, stating that the money dispute between the two led to the firing. A case has been registered against Tiwari under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding, efforts are on to nab him.

