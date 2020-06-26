IIT-Bombay to go fully online for the next semester

While several schools and colleges are yet contemplating ways to go completely online in view of the COVID-19, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has decided to go completely online for next semester.

The premier technology institute from Mumbai becomes the first IIT to take this decision formally. While the institute is to declare a detailed plan in the near future for the students, it has also announced that it will require donations to ensure that students from all socio-economic backgrounds are able to join in.

The technology institute took the decision in the Senate meeting held on Wednesday. The institute has also addressed the concern of non-accessibility to the required facilities for the purposes of online learning. The institute has issued an appeal to its alumni and others to help students continue learning amid the pandemic, in terms of laptops and Internet connectivity. As per the institute's estimate, it will require a sum of R5crore to ensure not a single student misses out on online learning.

It will be the first time that the institute will begin its new academic year without students on its Powai campus. IIT-Bombay becomes the trend setter by taking such a decision while other IITs are likely to follow suite.

"We took the first step in India in concretely deciding how we must bring a closure to the current semester to help our students. But given the current condition of the pandemic, how do we plan for the next semester for our students? Again, after a long deliberation in the Senate, we have decided today that the next semester will be run purely in the online mode so that there is no compromise on the safety and well-being of the students," reads the statement by Director of IIT-Bombay Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, shared on the official social media page.

