IIT-Jodhpur professor rapes woman on pretext of offering job

crime

The accused has been charged with sexual assault according to section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Representational Image

Noida: A professor at a premier higher education institute in Jodhpur had allegedly raped a woman, who sought his help to find a job. The alleged incident occurred in Noida on Thursday afternoon.

According to the victim's complaint, she approached the professor in order to ask for his help with her search for a job. The professor asked her to meet him at a guest house in Noida to hand over her resume.

“The suspect suddenly asked me what price I can pay to get the job. He then started making advances at me. When I refused and pushed him away, he hit me on the legs and hands,” she said in the complaint. He raped, later on, she alleged.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man rapes critical patient's HIV+ sister on Sion Hospital roof

Police in the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) city of Uttar Pradesh launched an investigation based on her complaint. Preliminary inputs reveal that both knew each other ten years ago. The accused had either studied or worked with the woman in the past, reports Hindustan Times.

A case was registered against the accused on the basis of the woman's complaint. The accused has been charged with sexual assault according to section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Officials with Noida Police are still in the process of verifying the credentials of the accused professor.

A detailed investigation into the matter is underway and immediate measures include recording the woman's detailed statement. However, Police was yet to make an arrest as on Friday night. More details in this regard are awaited pending further inquiry into the matter.

Also Read: Thane Crime: Man raped woman multiple times, chopped off hair on the pretext of marriage

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates