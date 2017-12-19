IIT student goes missing after being ragged over looks and diction

A bright 20-year-old IITian from Badlapur, who was allegedly teased by his classmates over his looks and diction, has been missing from his hostel in IIT Kanpur for three weeks now

A bright 20-year-old IITian from Badlapur, who was allegedly teased by his classmates over his looks and diction, has been missing from his hostel in IIT Kanpur for three weeks now. Akshay Kamble's father, Bhimrao, who is a teacher with a school in Ulhasnagar, is currently in Kanpur, to find his son. Despite receiving no leads yet, Bhimrao's faith in unwavering. He is confident of tracing his son and bringing the perpetrators, responsible for his disappearance, to book.

Akshay was a good student, but he was continuously being ragged and tortured by his fellow students. He was teased because of his looks and vernacular accent," Bhimrao added.

Akshay, a resident of Badlapur East, had secured admission to IIT Kanpur for the Computer Science degree course in 2015. According to brother Aditya, Akshay had been performing consistently well over the last two years. "The last time he had come home in July, he told us that he was happy with his overall score and was confident about getting good placement next year," Aditya recalled.

But, his father claims that his son was not being treated well by fellow students. "The taunts and torture increased after August, when he got a new roommate. My son was very disturbed," Bhimrao added.

According to the family, Akshay had made the last call home on November 29, saying that he was boarding Pushpak Express for Mumbai. Since then, he has been untraceable.

Incidentally, Akshay had first booked his ticket for November 27, but didn't end up taking the train. When his parents questioned him, he told them that he had to submit a project. He finally boarded the train two days later.

"When he didn't come home the next day [on Nov. 30], I repeatedly called on his number. He used two phones. Someone kept disconnecting the calls, saying it was a 'wrong number'. I found something fishy and immediately decided to go to IIT Kanpur," said Bhimrao.

When he reached Akshay's hostel, he tried calling on his number again. "A sweeper from the hostel answered the call saying that he found the SIM card in the dustbin and that the phone was given to him by Akshay," he said.

On visiting Akshay's room, Bhimrao found his son's ATM card. When he checked the last transaction, he found that R10,000 had been withdrawn from his account on November 29. "I visited the IIT administration, who guided me to the security department. They told me that the police were trying to trace my son, but no complaint had been filed with them yet," Bhimrao said. He then filed a missing persons complaint with the Kalyanpur Police that is now investigating the case. When contacted, the Kalyanpur Police refused to comment on the issue. "We are in touch with the father," an officer said.

