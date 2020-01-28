IITians come out in support of JNU research scholar Sharjeel Imam

Voicing their solidarity with JNU's research scholar Sharjeel Imam, who has been slapped with sedition charges for his alleged inflammatory speeches, students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have issued a statement, which is being circulated through social media. Simultaneously, a students' collective — IIT-Bombay for Justice — issued a statement condemning the charges against Sharjeel, who is an IIT-B alumnus.

The statement titled 'IITians in support of Sharjeel Imam', mentions that Sharjeel was being victimised by circulating doctored videos of his speech. "They have cherry-picked a few minutes of his speech and are misrepresenting what he said to make it appear hateful. Sharjeel is a scholar and he understands the implications of his words, and is sensible and responsible enough to not incite violence or advocate any anti-India movement. We, the students and alumni of IIT, stand in solidarity with Sharjeel and demand revocation of all half-baked media reports being circulated against him; and that his entire speech must be considered before forming any opinion." The statement has already received over 150 signatures.

The statement by IIT -Bombay for Justice states, "At a time when the administration must do everything to assure its students that their security is of utmost priority and the right to free speech will not be curtailed, it instead wants to intimidate Sharjeel into being silent. We see this as part of broader systematic attacks on important institutions in the country. We are horrified and disappointed to see the failure of universities and other academic institutions in protecting their students." The institute's PRO was not available for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates