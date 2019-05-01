Iker Casillas hospitalised after suffering a heart attack

football

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and as a result, he has been hospitalised

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and as a result, he has been hospitalised. The 37-year-old is recovering in the hospital following emergency surgery, says TVI as cited by goal.com. The player is not expected to play for FC Porto this season.

Iker Casillas suffered an acute heart attack during Wednesday morning's training session," FC Porto said in a statement. "The training session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is doing well, he's stable and his heart problem has been resolved," the statement added.

Casillas joined FC Porto in 2015, after having asserted himself as one of the most decorated goalkeepers in history for both club and country. During his illustrious stay in Madrid, Casillas won La Liga five times while also claiming three Champions League trophies and two Copa del Rey crowns.

He's started in the playing XI in 42 games this season, including each of the club's league matches as they battle for a second consecutive title. Porto currently sits second in the league with 76 points, two behind league-leaders Benfica through 31 games.

The club will face Aves at home on May 4 in the first of the team's three remaining league matches before taking on Nacional and Sporting CP in the final two matches of the Primeira Liga campaign. Porto are set to take on Sporting CP on May 25 in the Taca de Portugal finale at the Estadio Nacional in Oeiras.

