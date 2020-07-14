Ileana D'Cruz' 'forever' mood is the kind of motivation you'll need today!

Ileana DCruz took to social media to capture her "forever mood", and that is being a "goofball". "Forever mood. Well...90% of the time… #goofball #cantstopwontstop," Ileana wrote on Instagram along with a short clip. In the clip, she is seen enjoying a photoshoot session. Meanwhile, in her Instagram stories, she sent out an inspiring message to her followers, wherein she told them that "it's ok" to not feel amazing at all times.

Talking about how she didn't get the expected results after her workout, she wrote, "Been a strange couple of days. . . Felt great yesterday but today not so much... Didn't even want to workout today but I still did it. I'd like to say that I felt frickin amazing after I finished my workout but I didn't. A tiny bit better but definitely not amazing. And that's ok. Some days are hard. That's ok."

Ileana has been a successful actress both in the South and Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012 and was hailed by one and all for her charming and confident performance. She went on to do films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Raid, and last year's Pagalpanti.

She's now gearing up for The Big Bull, a film that's being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. It's touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film is slated to release on October 23 this year. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati.

