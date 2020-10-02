Ileana D'Cruz: I've worried that I'm not tall enough, not pretty enough, not perfect enough

Ileana D'Cruz has always believed in entertaining her followers with her gorgeous and witty Instagram posts. But at the same time, she also gives an insight to the kind of person she is in real and how she is once the camera switches off. And her latest Instagram post is as honest and brutal as it gets. The actress penned a powerful note on her insecurities and how she has finally decided to overcome them.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of herself, this is what she had to write- "I've always worried about how I looked. I've worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough. Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Ileana has been a successful actress both in the South and Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012 and was hailed by one and all for her charming and confident performance. She went on to do films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Raid, and last year's Pagalpanti. She's now gearing up for The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan.

For the uninitiated, this drama is touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati. It's bankrolled by Ajay Devgn.

