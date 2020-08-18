Ileana D'Cruz's hilarious 'expectation vs reality' mood

Actress Ileana D'Cruz draws a hilarious comparison between expectation and reality in her new post. Ileana took to Instagram, where she shared a video and a picture. The video is taken from a song featuring the actress, where she is seen dancing in a thigh-high slit dress. The second is a picture in which Ileana lies in the bed and yawns.

Weekend mood: Expectations vs Reality

"Weekend mood: Expectations vs Reality," she wrote. Actress Nargis Fakhri commented: "Forgot to look at the reality! Still." Ileana keeps entertaining her fans with her regular workout updates on social media.

She was last seen on screen in the multi-starrer "Pagalpanti", directed by Anees Bazmee. She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

