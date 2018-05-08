I'll miss you: Arsene Wenger tells Arsenal fans

On a day dominated by tributes to the Frenchman, both teams formed a guard of honour for Wenger, 68, before kick-off to a chorus of "there's only one Arsene Wenger"



"I will miss you" Arsene Wenger told the Arsenal fans after being given a fitting farewell in his final home game in charge after 22 years on Sunday. On a day dominated by tributes to the Frenchman, both teams formed a guard of honour for Wenger, 68, before kick-off to a chorus of "there's only one Arsene Wenger".

"Thank you for having me for such a long time. I know that's not easy but, above all, I am like you, I am an Arsenal fan," Wenger said. "I would like to finish by one simple word: I will miss you. Thank you all for being such an important part of my life."

