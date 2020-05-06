Illegal: Akshay Oberoi credits the Suits character Harvey Specter as his inspiration

Actor Akshay Oberoi has been on the stage, done short and feature films, as well as web series. Now, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming web series, Illegal opposite Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra.

Akshay Oberoi has been inspired by the Suits character Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, for his role in the upcoming web series, Illegal. The actor says he rarely gets cast to play real people. "Illegal is the closest thing to the way I actually look and sound. There are no masks to hide behind," he adds.

Trailer of the web series was released on Tuesday. The trailer suggests that this time, the tension shall be outside the courtroom too, and inside the mind and heart of a lawyer. Illegal seems to be an attempt to gaze at a lawyer's personal life and how he/she battles injustice and the lacunae of the judicial system.

Have a look right here:

Speaking about Oberoi, after making his Bollywood debut with "Isi Life Mein" in 2010, he has managed to be on different platforms. In the past, he did Ekta's web series "The Test Case" and "Hum Tum And Them". In a recent intervew, when he was asked if he had planned his career that way, the "Gurgaon" actor said: "I had planned my career to be an actor. I wanted to be an actor irrespective of the medium. I started acting when I was 16 or 17 in theatre. Then I got my first film."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news