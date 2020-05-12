Ilzaam: Badshah's new rap from his 3:00 AM Sessions is raw and gritty

Badshah has been using the extended lockdown period creatively. The rapper recently dropped a raw and gritty song titled Ilzaam, which is part of his 3:00 AM Sessions body of work.

Describing his 3:00 AM Sessions, Badshah writes on his YouTube channel, "3:00 AM Sessions is the most personal body of work I have been able to put together. It has stories, it has fantasies, it has ambitions, it has confessions. The only thing it does not have is lies."

Watch the video of Ilzaam below:

Ilzaam has music and lyrics by Badshah, it has been mixed and mastered by Aditya Dev, and edited by Ravi Chellaramani.

Badshah also took to Instagram to share his new song. Varun Dhawan commented on his post and wrote, "Soul voice", while Raftaar said, "Veer tum badhe chalo. Hum tumhare saath hai", and countless fans of the rapper were in awe of his latest track.

What did you think of Badshah's new rap?

