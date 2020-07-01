Important Days in July 2020: A guide on essential dates of the month

India is known as the land of festivals, with many occasions celebrated within different sects and communities. A variety of traditions, rituals, and a wide range of beliefs in terms of regions and states are followed in different parts of the country. Other than festivals that are celebrated in India with much fervour and enthusiasm, even events of international importance are observed in the country. With a plethora of important days and formal events coming up, July may seem to be a busy month!

Here’s a list of the important days in July that one should know about:

July 1

Doctor’s Day

This day is observed to mark the valuable contributions of doctors. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the world and scores of doctors being hailed as heroes for fighting the pandemic on the frontline, this day could not be any more prominent.

Chartered Accountant Day

The day celebrates the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) that came into existence in 1949. It is the world’s second-largest accounting and finance body.

July 2

World UFO Day

World UFO Day is observed to spread awareness about the existence of life outside Earth. It was first celebrated in 2001 by UFO founder Haktan Akdogan.

July 11

World Population Day

The day is observed to focus on the seriousness of population issues across the world. The boom in population in different parts of the world has led to an increase in demand in every industry that has led to problems such as deforestation.

July 17

World Day of International Justice

Considered as one of the most important days in July, the World Day of International Justice is observed to recognise the importance of international criminal justice.

July 26

Kargil Vijay Divas

The day celebrates the victory of Indian soldiers for succeeding ‘Operation Vijay’ after a 60-day war in Kargil, a town in the union territory of Ladakh. As the war ended on this day in 1999, Indian honours the brave soldiers who fought for the country.

National Parents Day

As the name suggests, this day is celebrated to honour parents for their unconditional love towards their children and the sacrifices they make for them.

July 28

World Conservation Day

World Conservation Day is celebrated to understand the importance of a healthy environment that helps in building a stable society for future generations.

World Hepatitis Day

The day is observed to create awareness about the steps taken by healthcare professionals on national and international levels to eradicate the threat and potential consequences of hepatitis from the world.

July 29

International Tiger Day

Since 2010, the day is being observed to take the pledge and the necessary steps for conserving tigers for a better, well-balanced ecosystem.

