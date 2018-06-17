Important to keep cities clean, beautiful: Dia Mirza

The first graffiti wall on Barakhamba Road in the heart of the city was unveiled on Saturday in the presence of Dia, senior company officials and dignitaries of the Delhi government

Dia Mirza

Actress Dia Mirza, who was associated with an initiative that highlights Indian culture and diversity through graffiti art, says it is important to keep the cities clean and beautiful. Radio Mirchi and Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance have come together to beautify the national capital through graffiti art. The joint initiative aims to celebrate Indian art, culture, sports as well as unity and diversity.

"I am very thrilled to be here as part of a campaign that believes in clean and beautiful cities. I believe that as a society and as citizens of this country, we all have a responsibility towards our nation and creating an atmosphere of cleanliness and beauty for everyone," said Dia. The unveiling of the wall also saw an on-ground carnival with food, music, street plays, flash mob and other entertainment activities.

