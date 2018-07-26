Imran Khan: Ready to improve ties with India

"If India is ready to resolve disputes, we are ready to take two steps.... blame game won't help us," he said in an address on TV as results came in

Imran Khan

PTI chief Imran Khan, whose party is marching towards victory in the Pakistan parliamentary polls, on Thursday said he was ready to improve ties with India.

"If India is ready to resolve disputes, we are ready to take two steps.... blame game won't help us," he said in an address on TV as results came in.

