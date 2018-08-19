Imran Khan sworn-in as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister, announces 20 member cabinet

international

Khan, 65, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was administered the oath of office as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister by President Mamnoon Hussain at a simple ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House)

Imran Khan (left) with Mamnoon Hussain at the oath ceremony. Pic/AP

'Kaptan' Imran Khan yesterday began a new innings as Pakistan's Prime Minister, assuming the reins at a time when the country was facing serious financial woes, uneasy ties with its neighbours and possible international sanctions for failing to combat terrorism.

Khan, 65, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was administered the oath of office as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister by President Mamnoon Hussain at a simple ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House).

Clad in a traditional greyish black sherwani, a tearful former cricket hero was seen little nervous as he stumbled over some of the Urdu words of the oath administered to him. Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present.



Navjot Singh Sidhu

BJP slams Sidhu for Pak army chief hug

New Delhi: The BJP attacked Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan's Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and for sitting beside the President of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) at the swearing in ceremony of new Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his suspension from the party immediately.

Pak PM Imran announces 20-member Cabinet

Imran Khan announced a 20-member Cabinet, including foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who held the portfolio during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. PTI said that out of the 20 names announced, 15 will be ministers while others will perform their duties as advisers to the PM. The Cabinet is expected to take oath on Monday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever