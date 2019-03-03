Check out Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik's chic new makeover

bollywood

Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik has got a blonde hair makeover and it looks super chic and pretty

Avantika Malik

We spotted Avantika Malik sporting blonde hair. Imran Khan's wife, who is into pottery nowadays, seems to be keen on a makeover. Are they hair extensions or has she has resorted to colouring her tresses? Pic/Yogen Shah

Be that as it may, the lady looks lovely with her golden hair. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011. Imran had been dating Avantika since he was 19, and never found it necessary to hide his relationship status from the media.

Imran and Avantika welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2014, and named her Imara. The couple keeps frequently posts adorable pictures of their little family on social media. Here's an example:

On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen in the film Katti Batti in 2015 alongside Kangana Ranaut. He made his debut as a director in 2018 with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014. The short film features actors Abhishek Saha, Prakash Belawadi and Sonali Sachdev in lead roles and gives us a glimpse inside the mission which sent India's first spacecraft to Mars.

