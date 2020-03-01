In 24 hours, Coronavirus affects 9 new countries, from Azerbaijan to NZ

This photo shows people wearing protective suits preparing food for delivery to residents in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Pic/AFP

The World Health Organisation raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa and financial markets slumped.

The virus has prompted many governments and businesses to try to stop people from travelling or gathering in crowded places. It has killed more than 2,800 people and infected over 84,000 worldwide—the vast majority in China—since it emerged apparently from an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

But it is its rapid spread to new zones that has authorities concerned—in the past 24 hours, it has affected nine new countries, from Azerbaijan to Mexico to New Zealand.

"We have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at global level," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

"We do not see evidence as yet that the virus is spreading freely in communities. As long as that's the case, we still have a chance of containing this virus." "This is not a time for panic. It is time to be prepared—fully prepared," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Meanwhile, South Korea confirmed 813 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest increase to date for the country and taking the national total to 3,150 infections with four additional deaths. Authorities also reported the country's first case of reinfection—a 73-year-old woman who tested positive for a second time after her recovery and release from hospital last week.

The illness recurred "as her immune system had declined", said Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) official Kwon Jun-wook. At least 10 reinfection cases have already been reported in China. Of those who test positive for the virus, 80 per cent can be treated with medication because they have "light symptoms", said vice health minister Kim Gang-lip.

73

Age of reinfected patient

