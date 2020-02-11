In Congress' Oscars 2020, Narendra Modi gets Best Action Award, Amit Shah bags best actor in negative role

A host of celebrities bagged awards at the Oscars 2020, which was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, inspired by The Academy, the Indian National Congress (INC) decided to hold their own brand of political awards.

On its Twitter, Congress decided to give out some awards to their rival political leaders such as Best Actor in Comedic role, Best Actor in an Action role, Best Actor in a Negative Role etc.

Congress awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Best Actor in an Action role, for which the nominees were Pragya Thakur and Yogi Adityanath. They captioned the thread saying, "It takes "56 inches" of "sweat and tears" to win this award. Here are the nominees & winner for best actor in an Action role."

It takes "56 inches" of "sweat & tears" to win this award. Here are the nominees & winner for best actor in an Action role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Y2Qe1IFemj — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

Best actor in a negative role was won by Home Minister Amit Shah and the nominees were Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Anurag Thakur.

Gabbar Singh & Mogambo are menaces of the past, "New India" brings a new set of villains. Here are the nominees & winner for best actor in a Negative role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AGkohpT2qq — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

They posted the clip with the caption, "Gabbar Singh & Mogambo are menaces of the past, "New India" brings a new set of villains. Here are the nominees & winner for best actor in a Negative role."

BJP minister Manoj Tiwari also bagged Best Actor in Comedic role for which, the other nominees in the category were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal.

They posted the video saying, "When things get dark, when the times are tough, we can all do with a little comedy to cheer us up. Fortunately we have these timeless moments to get us through. Here are the nominations & winner for best actor in a Comedic role."

Monologues, photoshoots, sweat & tears, what's politics without a little drama. Here are the nominees for best actor in a Dramatic role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ow6QeKLq5M — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also won Best actor in a Dramatic role.

