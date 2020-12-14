In matters of animal 'cruelty', let logic prevail

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) appears to have placed banners all over the city warning people against feeding pigeons due to the high incidence of 'hypersensitive pneumonia' among lung diseases, which the banners say is contracted by proximity to pigeons.

The banners, bearing the TMC's name, also warn of a Rs 500 fine to be levied on people found feeding pigeons. Now, a number of social activists and animal welfare non-profits have spewed outrage and ire against these banners claiming animals are being harassed by people.

This is yet another example of the ongoing tiff between animal activists and some citizens. Whether in housing societies or even out on the streets, we see a sharp schism between these two demographics. The relationship is becoming increasingly fraught and it is imperative that some kind of balance is sought to avoid this perennial war of attrition.

Cruelty to animals must be condemned, acted against and stopped. This, both by the public and the laws, which must have teeth, so that they are efficacious. We have numerous examples of animal cruelty which are now amplified thanks to social media.

Having said that, it is also important that we define what is cruelty. If feeding pigeons, which means the pigeons come to that spot, poses health hazards then, the corporation is right in stopping the feeding. Maybe, the banners can better explain the dangers to health the pigeons pose. Even a doctor's testimony would be good.

Too many times, we have seen activists ignoring the dangers of ill health or riding roughshod over genuine concerns of people about animals inside their buildings and outside their homes. Anybody who raises a question is termed cruel, killer or some other names. Let logic rule these decisions and people's well-being be the priority in these cases.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news