In memory of Mihir

things-to-do

The in-house DJ and team of late Mumbai restaurateur Mihir Bijur organise a performance featuring artistes who have played at his venue

Mihir Bijur

Weeks after Mihir Bijur, a well-established restaurateur who kept retro music alive in the city at his Bandra eatery, passed away suddenly at the age of 38, the team he left behind, led by the in-house DJ of three ye­ars, DJ Russel, are celebrating his legacy with a music tribute night for their late boss-man.



DJ Russel

A celebration of his life, the evening will feature multiple performances by artistes who have performed at the venue, including Siddharth Elvis Meghani, Elton Steve Vessoaker, Lindsay and Reena, Gaurav Jagwani, Senthil K. They will play some of Bijur’s favourite songs and a few originals, too. "There will be some MJ, Elvis, classic rock and originals written for him by two of the performers," says DJ Russel. "My artist manager, Ayesha Dominica, and I have grown up in an atmosphere that blends joviality and grieving. When someone leaves this world, our families have had their own rendition of an Irish Wake, where we celebrate the person’s life through great music and food, and talk about how the person touched our lives. It helps with the grieving process," he adds.



Gaurav Jagwani

Russel, who met Bijur five years ago, when he and Vishesh Khanna had come up with the idea of opening the retro bar, connected over music. "Mihir and I shared a creative-working-music partnership. Our ideas were in sync more often than not,” says DJ Russell, adding, “He loved all things retro, as do I. Phantom cigarettes, chocolate cakes from COO, ghar ka khanna, and Duke Restaurant’s (Bandra) kheema pao with chai were our specials. There’s a Mihir-shaped hole in my heart that will probably never close up. It’s been a yawning abyss that I wake up to each morning. It sneaks up on me at the oddest times. Be it in the middle of a song I am playing or when I walk into the bar in the evenings and he’s not in his regular chair. The thing I miss about him the most is how he greeted people — he was always warm and welcoming. I miss his humility," he shares.



Elton Steve Vessoake

On: July 26, 9 pm

At: Door No.1 — The Retro Bar & Kitchen, shop no 1/2, Ankleshwar, ONGC Colony, Bandra West.

Call: 9082046382

