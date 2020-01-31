In Spain view

A gig that will take place at Versova this weekend features a musical love triangle of sorts. On one side there's flamenco, which was born after nomadic Rajasthani folk musicians married Middle-Eastern styles on their way to Europe. In the middle, there's Arabic classical, which, too, had a part in siring flamenco since the Moors ruled over Spain for a part of the 8th century. And finally, we have Indian classical that, in a way, is a kissing cousin of traditional Arabic music since the two have similar scales.

Gitanos de India is performing this three-pronged concert. Front man Kartik Shirpurkar tells us that the concert will be divided into two parts. "The first half will involve easy listening where we cover classics by Elvis, The Beatles and Louis Armstrong, among others. But the second section will involve a tribute to aboriginal music, with instruments like the didgeridoo," he says of a performance that promises to be eclectic.

On February 1, 7.30 pm

At Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar, Andheri West.

Call 8104752001

Cost Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates