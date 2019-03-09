In the modern age, relive old school romance with 'Tum Ne Mujhe Dekha' in Photograph

bollywood

As an ode to Mohammed Rafi, the makers of Photograph have retained the original vocals and music of 'Tumne Mujhe Dekha' from Teesri Manzil

While many films have been opting to recreate old songs, the makers of Photograph kept the old school charm intact as they released 'Tum Ne Mujhe Dekha' from the film.

As an ode to Mohammed Rafi, the makers of Photograph have retained the original vocals and music of 'Tumne Mujhe Dekha' from Teesri Manzil. Interestingly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character is also named Rafi in the film.



Sanya Malhotra

Sharing the song on social media Sanya Malhotra said, "#Rafi aur #Miloni ke yaadein. Tum Ne Mujhe Dekha...

#PhotographMovie @PhotographAmzn @riteshbatra @Nawazuddin_S"

Earlier the makers released a video giving an insight into the character Rafi. International publications have hailed the movie as a quiet and effective romance. The Hollywood Reporter called it 'a quiet charmer.'



Ritesh Batra

Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya garnered immense love and appreciation for her performance in Photograph when the film premiered at International Film Festivals, 2019.

The reunion of Ritesh Batra and Nawaduddin Siddiqui has created a big buzz in the fans for another path-breaking film. Whereas Sanya who gave a big Box office Blockbuster Badhaai Ho last year is all set to start her new year with the award-winning director Ritesh Batra.

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 15th March 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates