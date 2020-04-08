In the mood for love

Remember how you had to wait for the lights to go out to talk to your high school crush in muffled whispers? A new audio series, Love in the time of Corona, which is a tale of two lovers — Poppy, voiced by writer of the series Mishkka Singh Shekhawat, and Cheenu, voiced by actor Mantra — in Mumbai and Delhi respectively, brings back those memories.

Except now they don't know when they'll see each other next, or go about their midnight routine of Maggi and Netflix. What gets them through? Phone calls, of course, interspersed with WiFi issues, work-from-home pressures, family duties, some anxiety, and lots of teasing.

The five-minute episodes give listeners a peak into their lives before and during the lockdown. "Poppy and Cheenu can be just about any couple at the moment. Forget cities, in a situation like this, they may even be separated by a building; and be able to see each other only from their balconies. We wanted listeners to connect with us," shares Mantra. Although peppered with humour and sometimes songs, too, the episodes, which are in Hindi, can get a tad cheesy. But, hey, a little extra love may just be what we need to sail through these times.

