IN THE NAME OF BOMBAY: Cool new ideas to celebrate your city

City attraction

With its foundation stone laid in March 1913, the Gateway of India proves to be one of the city's most popular landmarks not only because of its architectural significance but also its location. Flocked by tourists, ferry operators, photographers and vendors, it's a point that fosters the local economy. Now, you get to take a piece of it home with you.

A leading chain store that retails handcrafted products by craftspeople across rural India, has introduced a range of magnets themed around Indian monuments including Hawa Mahal, the Taj Mahal and Gateway of India. Measuring 10 cm x 8 cm with a 0.5 cm thickness, each one is made out of wood and hand-painted with incredible detail.

Manufactured in Gujarat, it also features the original inscription, "Erected to commemorate the landing in India of their Imperial Majesties King George V and Queen Mary on the Second of December MCMXI". You can either pick these up from the store or order it from their website. If opting for the latter, the shipping and dispatch time is five working days from the date of order and you get free shipping for orders above Rs 1,000.

Log on to www.fabindia.com/

Cost Rs 290

