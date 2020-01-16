In the name of bombay: Cool new ideas to celebrate your city

Bombay rewind

There's a line of vintage Art Deco-themed posters that salute old Bombay and its landmarks. Tastefully done, the collection at Kulture Shop called the Bombay Flashback series by Dallas Fernandes and Vivek Khandgaonkar includes an artwork that captures the Gateway of India and its seafronting vista that wasn't fully completed due to budget reasons. The one titled Colaba captures the most photographed structures in British Bombay — the Wellington Fountain, Hotel Majestic, and The Indian Mercantile Mansion, while the print called Backbay captures the sea-facing view of the Arabian Sea with a view of Malabar Hill, Chowpatty, and Marine Drive. There's one celebrating the Royal Opera House and another dedicated to postmen titled Daak-waala.

At Kulture Shop, Fort; Bandra West.

Call 26550982

Log on to www.kultureshop.in

Cost Rs 1,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates