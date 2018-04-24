Inaamulhaq's next Nakkash gets grand Cannes launch

The makers of the film, which sees the actor in the lead role, will unveil the first look and the teaser at the event



Airlift (2016) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017) actor Inaamulhaq's next, Nakkash, is set to launch at the India Pavilion at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May. The makers of the film, which sees the actor in the lead role, will unveil the first look and the teaser at the event.

Evidently excited with the development, Inaamulhaq says, "I am still trying to come to terms with the fact that I'm going be part of the world's most renowned film festival, where wonderful movies are screened every year. I am humbled and grateful to those whose contribution has helped me achieve my dream."

Zaigham Imam's directorial venture is based on Nakkashi art in Varanasi temples. Inaamulhaq says he underwent a fair share of training to learn the art. "It was difficult but interesting. The factory where I underwent training was always noisy given the continuous hammering of metals. On the first day, I could not bear to be in the venue for over three hours. But eventually, I got used to it," he signs off.

