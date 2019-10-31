Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is a 'friendly neighbourhood witch' this Halloween

This is the second year that actress-mommy Soha Ali Khan has shared a photo of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on the occasion of Halloween. This delectable kid is too cute to be scary, and the videos, photo shared by Soha will make you fall in love more with this grey-eyed baby.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has dressed up as the friendly neighbourhood witch with her sharp senses. If a friendly witch is like Inaaya, we wouldn't mind knowing one.

On October 31, 2019, as everyone is sharing their Halloween story, Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of Inaaya and wrote: "happy Halloween!! From our friendly neighbourhood witch [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onOct 30, 2019 at 10:08pm PDT

Dressed in a black skirt and top, Inaaya looks adorable! The Tum Mile actress also created a video, which is a compilation of Inaaya's scary but sweet pictures. Soha wrote: "Peek a boo!!" Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram Peek a boo!! ð» #happyhalloween A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onOct 30, 2019 at 11:39pm PDT

Shweta Bachchan couldn't stop aww-ing on this video and wrote: "Omg Soha this is the cutest thing ever [sic]"

Last year, Inaaya wore a skeleton costume for her Halloween party, and she looked too cute to be scared of! The little munchkin had tried hard enough to shoo her mates away with a scary roar, but her blue eyes didn't leave anyone startled.

