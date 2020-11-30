IND vs AUS: It's a learning for our bowlers, insists KL Rahul

Backing his struggling bowlers to the hilt, India’s vice captain KL Rahul on Sunday said that Jasprit Bumrah and Co. have endured hard lessons in adapting to conditions so far and it is not a surprise that wickets have been hard to come by on batting-friendly Australian tracks.

The Indian bowlers, who did exceedingly well in the IPL before landing in Australia, have bled runs in the first two ODIs, letting the hosts run away with a decisive 2-0 series lead in the three-ODI series. The ever-reliable Bumrah and the fiery Mohammed Shami have been made to look quite ordinary.

“I would not agree when you say they are struggling. It’s different conditions, different format. It’s a learning for us to sit back and think of how to do better when playing on such good batting wickets,” Rahul said at the post-match press conference after India lost the second ODI by 51 runs.

Asked if it’s just a bad phase for Bumrah, who struggled even in New Zealand earlier this year, Rahul said: “We all know Jasprit is very fiery and competitive on the field. He means a lot to this set up, we know his value. It’s about time that a champion player [like him] comes back and delivers and gets wickets for us.”

