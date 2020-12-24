IND vs AUS: It's all about slots and spots for Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari

There was plenty of advice and observations during India's practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant had his technique assessed by head coach Ravi Shastri and the video analyst.

And the minute Pant finished his batting session, Shastri took him aside, showed him a video and talked about his footwork against the pace bowlers. The conversation would end with Shastri saying, "it will happen naturally."

Aggressive approach

The amount of time Pant spent with the coaching staff and in the nets, is a strong indicator that the southpaw will replace Wriddhiman Saha for the second Test, starting December 26. Pant's inclusion will not only mean India have a left-hander in the XI, but also have a batsman willing to take things head-on. Virat Kohli had felt the lack of intent was the main reason India were bowled out for 36 and with Pant in the team, there is bound to be aggression. Add to that, Pant has the ability to bat with the tail and his explosive batting is bound to put pressure on the Australian bowlers.



All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Another positive for the Indian team is that Ravindra Jadeja seems to have fully recovered from his hamstring injury. The all-rounder bowled for close to an hour and also had a lengthy session with the bat.

There is talk in the camp of playing Jadeja at No. 6 and elevate Hanuma Vihari to No. 4. This will allow India to play five bowlers and also give Vihari a chance in the top order.

One batter India desperately need to fire is Mayank Agarwal. The Bangalorean spent plenty of time discussing his guard and stance with Shastri. Agarwal, who bats with a slightly open and wide stance, was advised by Shastri to close his stance by lining his front and back foot with each other.

Agarwal sweats it out

Agarwal struggled with bounce in the first Test and it looks like his next plan of action is to bat on off-stump, so he can leave anything outside his eye-line. Agarwal batted for close to two hours and had three different stints in the nets. After the net sessions, batting coach Vikram Rathour dragged him for another long chat. Agarwal is known to find a solution by experimentation and India will be delighted if he can conjure up a method that succeeds during the second Test.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news