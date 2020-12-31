IND vs AUS: No Sydney fireworks for on-fire Ajinkya Rahane and Co

Indian touring teams to Australia have generally welcomed the new year by witnessing the iconic fireworks at the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But this time, the team will be in a different city.

It is learnt that the team will be in Melbourne (where they achieved an eight-wicket win over the hosts on Tuesday) till January 3.

On their last tour to Australia in 2018-19, the Indian team watched the Sydney Harbour fireworks from their hotel rooms located near the Harbour.

Meanwhile, star batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday joined the Indian team here after completing his two-week quarantine in Sydney, bolstering the tourists who are on a high after scripting an incredible comeback in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia.

Days after recording their lowest Test total of 36 in the series-opener in Adelaide, the Indian team staged a remarkable turnaround to humble Australia by eights wickets and level the rubber at the MCG.

Rohit's inclusion will strengthen the team that was going through one of its worst phases last week.

"So how was your quarantine, my friend," chief coach Ravi Shastri was heard asking Rohit in a video posted by BCCI.

The batsman was heard saying he is feeling younger. Rohit exchanged greetings with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Shastri said the medical team will look at how the player is physically after completing his quarantine before a call is taken on his inclusion in the playing XI for the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

With inputs from PTI

