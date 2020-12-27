IND vs AUS: Ton-up Ajinkya Rahane takes India to 277-5 at stumps on day 2

India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, celebrates after scoring a century as teammate Ravindra Jadeja watches during play on day two of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Pic/AFP

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored a fine century as India reached 277 for five against Australia before rain forced an early stumps on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

Rahane showed great determination as he made an unbeaten 200-ball 104, studded with 12 hits to the fence. Rahane (104) and Ravindra Jadeja (40) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn with India leading by 82 runs.

In the third session, Rahane and Jadeja added 104 runs without losing a wicket. Australia were all out for 195 in their first innings on the opening day.

