Dec 03, 2018, 11:39 IST | PTI

IND vs AUS: Travis Head to seek Nielsen's advice to tackle Ashwin
Left- handed Australian batsman Travis Head is looking to pick the brains of his junior state teammate Harry Nielsen to tackle formidable off- spinner R Ashwin during the opening Test against India starting here on Thursday.

South Australia’s Nielsen ( 100), who is also a left- hander, negotiated Ashwin ( 2- 122) well and scored a hundred in the warm- up game between Cricket Australia XI and India.

“ Harry Nielsen [ Cricket Australia XI] played him well enough in the practice game, so I am looking forward to having a word with him [ about facing Ashwin],” said Head ahead of the first Test.

Ashwin has had a lot of success against left- handers during his career and Australia are likely to have at least four lefties in their playing XI but Head said his batsmen are capable of countering the Indian’s threat. “ I faced Ashwin a couple times in IPL before this, so don’t have much experience of playing him in Test cricket.

But we have batsmen who can play spin well,” he said.

“ Look, it is not just about one spinner. If we play six right- handers, they will play Ravindra Jadeja who is another good bowler. I think it will be a good contest.” Talking about his form, Head said: “ I am reasonably happy with my form. Ideally I would have liked a few more runs and the last couple Shield games have tested me in areas I have been working on. I am looking forward to batting on a friendlier Adelaide wicket. We have three fierce pace bowlers to prepare against, and then also Nathan Lyon.” PTI Cricket Australia XI’s Harry Nielsen celebrates his hundred during a warm- up match against India on Saturday. 

How Mithali Raj changed the face of women's cricket in India

