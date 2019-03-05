IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli aims to finalise 'two available spots'

cricket

With just four one-dayers to go before the World Cup, today's second ODI against Australia is crucial as India strive to win and finalise its line-up

Skipper Virat Kohli (right) and Rohit Sharma during a practice session on the eve of the second ODI against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Auditions for the World Cup hopefuls will continue but India will also be aiming to produce another complete performance against Australia in the second ODI here today.

The Virat Kohli-led team thrashed Australia by six wickets in the series opener on Saturday — a welcome win for India after losing the T20I series 0-2. With only four ODIs remaining before the World Cup, the hosts will look to finalise the "two available spots", as indicated by Kohli recently, in an otherwise settled squad.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (0) failed in Hyderabad but is likely to get another game as chances of KL Rahul coming in for him appear bleak. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma can take any attack to the cleaners on his day and the Aussies will be wary of him and skipper Kohli, who scored 44 in Game 1. Ambati Rayudu (13) failed in the first game but knowing his abilities and the backing he has from the team management, his place in the playing XI is not in danger.

Maharashtra batsman Kedar Jadhav, who steered the team home with an unbeaten 81 on Saturday, has more or less sealed the No. 6 position. On Saturday, it would have been pleasing for coach Ravi Shastri to see that 37-year-old MS Dhoni hitting form. His unbeaten 59 proved that his finishing skills are not on the wane. Dhoni and Jadhav now form a vital cog in India's middle order, especially when the top order fails.

The Indian team could bring in the young Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had an off day with the ball on Saturday (0-22 off three overs). It will also be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja, who went wicketless (0-33) in Bangalore, gets another chance or if Yuzvendra Chahal is brought in. Australia, on the other hand, could try Andrew Tye, who regularly plays in the IPL, ahead of Jason Behrendoff.

