Ind vs Eng: Prithvi Shaw stunned after being selected for remaining Tests vs England

Prithvi Shaw, 18, and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari were the new inclusions in the team in place of opener Murali Vijay and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, for the remainder of the India-England Test series

Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai's teen batting sensation Prithvi Shaw was stunned when the national selectors drafted him in the Indian Test squad against England for the fourth and fifth Test matches. Prithvi, 18, and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari were the new inclusions in the team in place of opener Murali Vijay and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav. "I was not expecting a Test call-up so early," Prithvi told mid-day from Bangalore.

"I have followed India's first three Test matches against England and if given a chance in the playing XI, I will try my best to contribute," Prithvi added. Prithvi was one of the star performers along with Vihari and Mayank Agarwal during the recent India 'A' tour to the United Kingdom.

In a first-class game against West Indies 'A' in Beckenham, he scored 188 before notching up two centuries and a half century in the List A games on the 'A' tour to England. Prithvi, who led the India U-19 team to victory in the World Cup earlier this year, credited his father Pankaj for his selection. "I would like to give credit to my dad. He has done a lot for me. I don't know how to express it in words. I would also like to thank my coaches who have helped me a lot," Prithvi said.

The Squad (for 4th and 5th Test):

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari.

