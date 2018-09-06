IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja likely to replace R Ashwin for 5th Test at the Oval

cricket

Ravindra Jadeja

India spinner R Ashwin appears a doubtful starter in the fifth Test against England starting at the Oval tomorrow. The off-spinner was restricted to light jogging and took no part in a net session here yesterday. Ashwin copped plenty of criticism for his effort on the third day of the Rose Bowl Test as he finished with a solitary wicket in the second innings on a pitch that was tailor-made for him.

Ashwin's injury and lack of form could well open the doors for Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm orthodox spinner was heavily involved during the practice session. Importantly, he spent plenty of time batting in nets and was seen chatting with assistant coach Sanjay Bangar. Jadeja has not been part of the playing XI outside of Asia since the tour of West Indies 2016. Jadeja, 29, has been earmarked as a sub-continent specialist, but with Ashwin struggling to overcome his hip injury, there is a fair chance that Jadeja could feature at the Oval.

Jadeja took 26 wickets against England at home in 2017-18 and his low order runs could prove fruitful in the final Test. While India is unlikely to make any drastic changes in the line-up, there is pressure on Hardik Pandya to hold on to his spot. The all-rounder has been decent with the ball, but has really struggled with the bat, scoring 164 runs at 23.42 in four Tests.

