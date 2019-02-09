Ind vs NZ: Harmanpreet Kaur sees positives despite loss

cricket

New Zealand beat India by four wickets in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur yesterday conceded that New Zealand women deserved to win the T20 International series but said her "young" side gave a tough fight and learnt valuable lessons from the defeats.

New Zealand beat India by four wickets in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. "No doubt, New Zealand played better cricket than us and so they won. But I am not disappointed that we lost the series. We are here to play good cricket and we did that. We played really well, especially the bowlers," Harmanpreet said.

"We were defending 130-odd and it was difficult for the bowlers. They bowled really well and took the match to the last over. Overall, we played good cricket." She said it was a learning curve for a lot of players in the team.

"We did not win the series but more than winning and losing, we learnt a lot. We have a very young squad. Most of the players have played less than 10 T20I matches. It is a good learning process for us," said Harmanpreet. "We are building a team. Today, we may be facing difficulties but in future we will do well as the young players gain experience."

